Mountain View Houses for Sale in Dubai, UAE

Dubai
330
Falcon City of Wonders
5
Al Lisaili
1
Deira
1
10 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 166 m² Number of floors 1
€ 321,801
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; it is a completely a…
Villa Villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 136,894
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; It is a completely …
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 439 m²
€ 1,144,684
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a n…
Villa 3 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 1,144,684
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a ne…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 480 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,312,022
5 - SPAL TILALA FROM THE NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; & mdash; & nbsp; An amazing res…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 460 m²
€ 1,119,975
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible ho…
Villa 6 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 445 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,163,882
Nice & nbsp; and mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC lagoons that are reminisc…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 420,051
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 675 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,798,590
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 311 m² Number of floors 3
€ 634,492
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; & mdash; This is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…

