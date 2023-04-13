Houses for sale in Dubai, UAE

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room housein Dubai, UAE
VIP
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 729 m²
€ 4,337,200
The villa is located in District 11 of the Mohammed Bin Rashid City district, is a master co…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 503 m²
€ 1,370,187
Villa Al Furjan Promotion: Sale Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 5 search: community view Pa…
5 room housein Dubai, UAE
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 234 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 628,000
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 245 m²
€ 10,463,248
Palma Jumeirah Building: Fronds Brand Villa Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 6 View: Atlanti…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 1 914 m²
€ 470,458
Elite Estate is pleased to offer you amazing Spacious Fully Furnished 3 bedroom with Fully u…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 19 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 618,577
3 Bedroom + Maidroom TownhouseEnsuite Masterbedroom with Terrace2 Bedroom with shared bathro…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 16 564 m²
€ 12,900,469
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this Profound extravagance, charm, and comfort 5 Bed…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 5 684 m²
€ 2,104,683
Sobha Reserve is an exclusive and unique establishment by Sobha Group at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dub…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 4 983 m²
€ 1,906,595
Sobha Reserve is an exclusive and unique establishment by Sobha Group at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dub…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 2 282 m²
€ 549,941
>> 水晶环礁湖的主项目 >> 轻松吸引人的付款方式 >> 银行贷款0利息 > Payment Plan Nearby Locat…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 397 m²
€ 767,590
>> 完美的投资 >> 100%永久产权 >> 您的每一步都是最好的地中海式生活风格 > Payment Plan Nearb…
Villa 6 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 4 573 m²
€ 1,553,999
>> 位于Damac威尼斯区第5排 >> 独特的海滩别墅 >> 高回报的投资 > Payment Plan Nearby Location…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
15 Number of rooms 9 bath 784 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 5,230,633
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 2 286 m²
€ 537,066
Marbella is in Dubai’s renowned DAMAC Lagoons where water elements are unavoidable and where…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 2 315 m²
€ 532,361
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 262 m²
€ 710,145
Lagoons Nice is a new residential development by Damac Properties. The exclusive residential…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 951 m²
€ 152,775
Verdana Residences at Dubai Investment Park are surprisingly affordable homes in Dubai, wher…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 2 835 m²
€ 481,972
Verdana 1 Townhouses by Reportage Properties at Dubai Investment Park (DIP) is one of the mo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 088 m²
€ 517,752
Verdana 1 Townhouses by Reportage Properties at Dubai Investment Park (DIP) is one of the mo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 551 m²
€ 419,884
Presenting Verdana 2 at Dubai Investments Park that features 4 bedroom townhouses. This uniq…
3 room townhousein Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 257 m²
€ 841,108
Senses – is a collection of townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms ranging in size from 257 m2. All lo…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 397 m²
€ 767,590
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
Villa 6 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 10 992 m²
€ 1,532,704
Venice Luxury Standalone Villas is the latest and most anticipated launch of Damac Lagoons, …
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 2 282 m²
€ 549,941
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
2 bath 1 734 m²
€ 495,199
-Elite Estates Real Estate is Pleased to offer you Amazing Villa In Villanova Amaranta 2 -P…
4 room housein Dubai, UAE
4 room house
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 220 m²
€ 660,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious, 4 bedroom townhouse, lo…
4 room housein Dubai, UAE
4 room house
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 373 m²
€ 660,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious, 4 bedroom townhouse, lo…
3 room housein Dubai, UAE
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 1 990 m²
€ 514,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious 3 bedroom townhouse, loc…
5 room housein Dubai, UAE
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 3 397 m²
€ 715,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 5 bedroom townhouse, locat…
5 room housein Dubai, UAE
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 8 750 m²
€ 8,425,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 5 bedroom apartment, located i…

