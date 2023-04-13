UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in UAE
New houses in UAE
All new buildings in UAE
353
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in UAE
Residential
Apartment in UAE
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in UAE
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in UAE
Luxury Properties in UAE
Find an Agent in UAE
Real estate agencies in UAE
Agents in UAE
Commercial
All commercial properties in UAE
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in UAE
Find an Agent in UAE
Real estate agencies in UAE
Agents in UAE
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in UAE
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
UAE
Dubai
Houses
Houses for sale in Dubai, UAE
Dubai
273
The Centro
3
Al Lisaili
1
Deira
1
House
Clear all
442 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
729 m²
€ 4,337,200
The villa is located in District 11 of the Mohammed Bin Rashid City district, is a master co…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
503 m²
€ 1,370,187
Villa Al Furjan Promotion: Sale Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 5 search: community view Pa…
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms
234 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 628,000
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 245 m²
€ 10,463,248
Palma Jumeirah Building: Fronds Brand Villa Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 6 View: Atlanti…
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
1 914 m²
€ 470,458
Elite Estate is pleased to offer you amazing Spacious Fully Furnished 3 bedroom with Fully u…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
19 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 618,577
3 Bedroom + Maidroom TownhouseEnsuite Masterbedroom with Terrace2 Bedroom with shared bathro…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
16 564 m²
€ 12,900,469
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this Profound extravagance, charm, and comfort 5 Bed…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
5 684 m²
€ 2,104,683
Sobha Reserve is an exclusive and unique establishment by Sobha Group at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dub…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 bath
4 983 m²
€ 1,906,595
Sobha Reserve is an exclusive and unique establishment by Sobha Group at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dub…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
2 282 m²
€ 549,941
>> 水晶环礁湖的主项目 >> 轻松吸引人的付款方式 >> 银行贷款0利息 > Payment Plan Nearby Locat…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 397 m²
€ 767,590
>> 完美的投资 >> 100%永久产权 >> 您的每一步都是最好的地中海式生活风格 > Payment Plan Nearb…
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath
4 573 m²
€ 1,553,999
>> 位于Damac威尼斯区第5排 >> 独特的海滩别墅 >> 高回报的投资 > Payment Plan Nearby Location…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
15 Number of rooms
9 bath
784 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 5,230,633
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
2 286 m²
€ 537,066
Marbella is in Dubai’s renowned DAMAC Lagoons where water elements are unavoidable and where…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
2 315 m²
€ 532,361
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 262 m²
€ 710,145
Lagoons Nice is a new residential development by Damac Properties. The exclusive residential…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
951 m²
€ 152,775
Verdana Residences at Dubai Investment Park are surprisingly affordable homes in Dubai, wher…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
2 835 m²
€ 481,972
Verdana 1 Townhouses by Reportage Properties at Dubai Investment Park (DIP) is one of the mo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 088 m²
€ 517,752
Verdana 1 Townhouses by Reportage Properties at Dubai Investment Park (DIP) is one of the mo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 551 m²
€ 419,884
Presenting Verdana 2 at Dubai Investments Park that features 4 bedroom townhouses. This uniq…
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
257 m²
€ 841,108
Senses – is a collection of townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms ranging in size from 257 m2. All lo…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
3 397 m²
€ 767,590
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath
10 992 m²
€ 1,532,704
Venice Luxury Standalone Villas is the latest and most anticipated launch of Damac Lagoons, …
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
2 282 m²
€ 549,941
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
2 bath
1 734 m²
€ 495,199
-Elite Estates Real Estate is Pleased to offer you Amazing Villa In Villanova Amaranta 2 -P…
4 room house
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
220 m²
€ 660,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious, 4 bedroom townhouse, lo…
4 room house
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
2 373 m²
€ 660,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious, 4 bedroom townhouse, lo…
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
1 990 m²
€ 514,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious 3 bedroom townhouse, loc…
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
3 397 m²
€ 715,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 5 bedroom townhouse, locat…
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
8 750 m²
€ 8,425,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 5 bedroom apartment, located i…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
15
Properties features in Dubai, UAE
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map