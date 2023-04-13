Show property on map Show properties list
122 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 10/19 Floor
€ 433,000
DarGlobal launched the DG1 Living project in the developing Business Bay area on the banks o…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 27/45 Floor
€ 419,000
The EDGE from Select Group was developed by the same designer who developed: Dubai Future…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 9/15 Floor
€ 328,000
Mangrove Residences — a unique project of its kind from Expo City Dubai, located in the epon…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 75 m² 6 Floor
€ 396,000
From the windows - panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and the Creek Marina promenade. Luxuri…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
870 m² 36/49 Floor
€ 750,000
Follow the rhythm of the waves to be in DAMAC Bay by Cavalli, a majestic 42-story residentia…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 141 m² 32/45 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the Grand Bleu Tower 1 on the Emaar Beachfront. This exclu…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
992 m² Number of floors 52
€ 630,000
Peninsula is thought out to the smallest detail and strategically located in the heart of Bu…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 115,937
Blue Collection Real Estate is pleased to present the exclusive apartments of The Community …
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/25 Floor
€ 322,000
Blue Collection Real Estate is pleased to present the exclusive Park Field apartments in The…
5 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 556 m² 74/83 Floor
€ 7,099,000
Project Details: Cost: 7 099 000 EUR Area: 556 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 Payment Plan:…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 73 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 403,000
Amenities and Services: Gym; Covered parking; Gourmet restaurants and cafes; Central Pod…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 165 m² Number of floors 8
€ 260,000
Amenities and Services: Cycling and treadmills; Playing children's spaces; Lagoon-style s…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 65
€ 441,000
Amenities and Services: Free parking and parking services; Speed elevators; Equipped gym;…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 15/27 Floor
€ 408,400
Amenities and Services: Pool; Outdoor gym; Men's and women's steam rooms and saunas; Gam…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 650,000
Amenities and Services: Marina for yachts at 192 berths and yacht club; Gourmet restaurant…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 204 m² 48/59 Floor
€ 2,200,000
Amenities and Services: Private Beach and Beach Club Access Infinity pool Panoramic eleva…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 62 m² Number of floors 8
€ 196,000
Amenities and Services: Cycling and treadmills; Playing children's spaces; Swimming pool …
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 141 m²
€ 2,000,000
Amenities and Services: Infinity pool; Restaurants and cafe bars; Gym; SPA and sauna; S…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 134 m² 42/52 Floor
€ 993,000
Blue Collection Real Estate presents the exclusive Peninsula apartment with two bedrooms in …
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 102 m² 48/59 Floor
€ 1,010,000
Amenities and Services: Private Beach and Beach Club Access Shopping Center AL Nakheel Mal…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 1 165 m² Number of floors 70
€ 16,700,000
Amenities and Services: Luxury accommodation at the level of a bird's flight Panoramic ele…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 364 m²
€ 4,500,000
Amenities and Services: Infinity pool; Restaurants and cafe bars; Gym; SPA and sauna Ga…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 237 m²
€ 2,700,000
Amenities and Services: Infinity pool; Restaurants and cafe bars; Gym; SPA and sauna; G…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 77 m² 12/14 Floor
€ 571,800
Amenities and Services: Al Safa Park; Lake for boating; Tennis court and field track; 24…
5 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 581 m² Number of floors 70
€ 6,800,000
Amenities and Services: Luxury accommodation at the level of a bird's flight Panoramic ele…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
30 m² Number of floors 8
€ 125,000
Amenities and Services: Cycling and treadmills; Playing children's spaces; Swimming pool …
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 48 m² 13/52 Floor
€ 342,000
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 80 m² 5/52 Floor
€ 614,200
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 74 m² 3/37 Floor
€ 813,000
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 13/38 Floor
€ 460,000

