Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Dubai
  4. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Dubai, UAE

Dubai
1503
Deira
6
Al Lisaili
2
Falcon City of Wonders
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
162 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 10/19 Floor
€ 433,000
DarGlobal launched the DG1 Living project in the developing Business Bay area on the banks o…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 27/45 Floor
€ 419,000
The EDGE from Select Group was developed by the same designer who developed: Dubai Future…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 295 m²
€ 3,363,186
Five palm Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Palma Jumeirah Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 View…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 332 m²
€ 1,606,857
Sadaf 2 Category: Duplex Area: JBR Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 View: view of the marina Balcon…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
870 m² 36/49 Floor
€ 750,000
Follow the rhythm of the waves to be in DAMAC Bay by Cavalli, a majestic 42-story residentia…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 141 m² 32/45 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the Grand Bleu Tower 1 on the Emaar Beachfront. This exclu…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
67 m²
€ 437,700
DG1 Living — DarGlobal's 20-story premium complex, which will be located along the Dubai Wat…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 91 m² Number of floors 11
€ 500,753
Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Duba…
4 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 5 300 m²
€ 5,362,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 4 bedroom apartment, located in…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 4 300 m²
€ 4,213,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in…
5 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 1 022 m² Number of floors 2
€ 7,662,017
German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE Modern and …
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 5
€ 408,053
Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Duba…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 372 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,618,937
Floating villas with underwater lower floors, lounge areas and Jacuzzis, The World Islands, …
7 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
7 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
8 Number of rooms 2 015 m² Number of floors 6
€ 32,831,855
Scandinavian-style villas with private beach area, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE The projec…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
€ 736,800
New project from the developer DAMAC in partnership with the world famous brand Cavalli. E…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 68 m² Number of floors 38
€ 369,603
Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastr…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 187 m² Number of floors 47
€ 1,448,488
New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 50…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 bath 115 m²
€ 545,584
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 bath 70 m²
€ 336,443
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 119 m² Number of floors 65
€ 1,217,375
New beachfront residence Seahaven with a marina and beaches, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE We o…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 139 m² Number of floors 41
€ 713,288
High-rise residence Waves Opulence with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach, Sobha H…
4 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 476 m² Number of floors 43
€ 3,970,991
New high-rise residence S Tower with rich infrastructure close to the golf course and Palm J…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 151 m² Number of floors 10
€ 1,862,923
Beachfront residence Mina in the sought-after area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE We offer ap…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 74 m² Number of floors 37
€ 665,653
New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with p…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 153 m² Number of floors 37
€ 870,000
Apartments with views of harbor and large park in Harbour Gate residential complex with swim…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 10
€ 854,600
The Cove apartments with views of the city, park, marina and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary,…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/25 Floor
€ 322,000
Blue Collection Real Estate is pleased to present the exclusive Park Field apartments in The…
5 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 556 m² 74/83 Floor
€ 7,099,000
Project Details: Cost: 7 099 000 EUR Area: 556 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 Payment Plan:…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 73 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 403,000
Amenities and Services: Gym; Covered parking; Gourmet restaurants and cafes; Central Pod…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 165 m² Number of floors 8
€ 260,000
Amenities and Services: Cycling and treadmills; Playing children's spaces; Lagoon-style s…

Properties features in Dubai, UAE

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir