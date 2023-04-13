UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Dubai
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Dubai, UAE
Dubai
1503
Deira
6
Al Lisaili
2
Falcon City of Wonders
1
Apartment
Clear all
1 711 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
10/19 Floor
€ 433,000
DarGlobal launched the DG1 Living project in the developing Business Bay area on the banks o…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
1 bath
425 m²
€ 108,948
Elite Estates is proud to offer in the market this Fully Furnished Studio Apartment for Sale…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
€ 622,813
Forte 2 Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Center Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Vie…
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
188 m²
7/61 Floor
€ 2,118,521
We are delighted to offer you this Fabulous Burj Khalifa View the 3-bedroom+ maid unit loca…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
27/45 Floor
€ 419,000
The EDGE from Select Group was developed by the same designer who developed: Dubai Future…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
9/15 Floor
€ 328,000
Mangrove Residences — a unique project of its kind from Expo City Dubai, located in the epon…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
295 m²
€ 3,363,186
Five palm Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Palma Jumeirah Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 View…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
158 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 395,625
Following the phenomenal success of Mykonos, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of Myko…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 267,047
Following the phenomenal success of Mykonos, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of Myko…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 175,559
Following the phenomenal success of Mykonos, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of Myko…
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
325 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 618,164
The Townhouse with two floors and a rooftop above the ground. There is a spacious living ar…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
332 m²
€ 1,606,857
Sadaf 2 Category: Duplex Area: JBR Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 View: view of the marina Balcon…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
75 m²
6 Floor
€ 396,000
From the windows - panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and the Creek Marina promenade. Luxuri…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
20/33 Floor
€ 440,955
810.41sqft. 2 Bedroom Apartment-Ensuite Masterbedroom-Bedroom with Balcony-Bathrooms-Open-Ki…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
870 m²
36/49 Floor
€ 750,000
Follow the rhythm of the waves to be in DAMAC Bay by Cavalli, a majestic 42-story residentia…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms
74 m²
Number of floors 10
€ 263,870
New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of …
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
32/45 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the Grand Bleu Tower 1 on the Emaar Beachfront. This exclu…
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
Number of floors 21
€ 419,877
Apartments in the prestigious Levanto residential complex with first-class infrastructure in…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 219,229
Vera residence Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Business Bay Bedrooms: Studio View: cha…
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 bath
15 105 m²
€ 18,545,971
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this marvelous 2 bedroom apartment. a luxurious resi…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
1 bath
590 m²
€ 190,660
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this smart controlled studio apartment in Damac Hill…
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 bath
2 143 m²
€ 3,687,553
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this marvelous 2 bedroom apartment. a luxurious resi…
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
3 261 m²
€ 6,096,224
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this marvelous 2 bedroom apartment. a luxurious resi…
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
5 bath
4 607 m²
€ 8,479,734
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this marvelous 2 bedroom apartment. a luxurious resi…
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
992 m²
Number of floors 52
€ 630,000
Peninsula is thought out to the smallest detail and strategically located in the heart of Bu…
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
€ 350,000
The complex is located in the famous Dubai Hills and offers a wide selection of exclusive ap…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
1 bath
441 m²
€ 123,805
Elite Estate Real Estate broker is proud to offer you this spacious Studio Apartment for Sal…
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
1 776 m²
€ 24,761
DG1 Living in Business Bay, is a remarkable residential high-rise building developed by Dar …
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 bath
1 776 m²
€ 1,005,296
DG1 Living in Business Bay, is a remarkable residential high-rise building developed by Dar …
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 bath
947 m²
€ 512,552
DG1 Living in Business Bay, is a remarkable residential high-rise building developed by Dar …
Search using the map