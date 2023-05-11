Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Dubai
  4. Deira

Residential properties for sale in Deira, UAE

7 properties total found
Apartment in Deira, UAE
Apartment
Deira, UAE
Area 131 m²
€ 1,172,463
3 room apartment in Deira, UAE
3 room apartment
Deira, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
€ 1,721,275
5 room apartment in Deira, UAE
5 room apartment
Deira, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 291 m²
Floor 1/11
€ 891,598
Villa 4 room villa in Deira, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Deira, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 484,895
1 room apartment in Deira, UAE
1 room apartment
Deira, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 413,381
2 room apartment in Deira, UAE
2 room apartment
Deira, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
€ 813,083
1 room apartment in Deira, UAE
1 room apartment
Deira, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 540,403
