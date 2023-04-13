Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in UAE

232 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 10/19 Floor
€ 433,000
DarGlobal launched the DG1 Living project in the developing Business Bay area on the banks o…
Penthouse 14 roomsin Dubai, UAE
Penthouse 14 rooms
Dubai, UAE
14 Number of rooms 5 bath 561 m² 26/27 Floor
€ 6,000,000
Experience luxury living at Condor Marina Star Residence, located right on the waterfront. O…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 27/45 Floor
€ 419,000
The EDGE from Select Group was developed by the same designer who developed: Dubai Future…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 295 m²
€ 3,363,186
Five palm Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Palma Jumeirah Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 View…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 332 m²
€ 1,606,857
Sadaf 2 Category: Duplex Area: JBR Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 View: view of the marina Balcon…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
870 m² 36/49 Floor
€ 750,000
Follow the rhythm of the waves to be in DAMAC Bay by Cavalli, a majestic 42-story residentia…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 141 m² 32/45 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the Grand Bleu Tower 1 on the Emaar Beachfront. This exclu…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
67 m²
€ 437,700
DG1 Living — DarGlobal's 20-story premium complex, which will be located along the Dubai Wat…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 940,198
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 91 m² Number of floors 11
€ 500,753
Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Duba…
4 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 5 300 m²
€ 5,362,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 4 bedroom apartment, located in…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 4 300 m²
€ 4,213,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in…
5 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 1 022 m² Number of floors 2
€ 7,662,017
German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE Modern and …
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 5
€ 408,053
Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Duba…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 372 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,618,937
Floating villas with underwater lower floors, lounge areas and Jacuzzis, The World Islands, …
7 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
7 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
8 Number of rooms 2 015 m² Number of floors 6
€ 32,831,855
Scandinavian-style villas with private beach area, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE The projec…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
€ 736,800
New project from the developer DAMAC in partnership with the world famous brand Cavalli. E…
1 room apartmentin Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
1 room apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 191,864
Ready-made apartments in the emirate of Ras Al Jaima with an installment payment for 5 years…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 68 m² Number of floors 38
€ 369,603
Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastr…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 187 m² Number of floors 47
€ 1,448,488
New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 50…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 bath 115 m²
€ 545,584
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 bath 70 m²
€ 336,443
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 119 m² Number of floors 65
€ 1,217,375
New beachfront residence Seahaven with a marina and beaches, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE We o…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 139 m² Number of floors 41
€ 713,288
High-rise residence Waves Opulence with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach, Sobha H…
4 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 476 m² Number of floors 43
€ 3,970,991
New high-rise residence S Tower with rich infrastructure close to the golf course and Palm J…
1 room apartmentin Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 bath 82 m² 5 Floor
€ 372,815
This Excellent Fully Furnished 1 bedroom in Building D at the top floor apartment with a gol…
2 room apartmentin Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath 123 m² 5 Floor
€ 818,375
This High End Finishing 2 ensuite bedroom apartment in Yas Golf Collection Residences, Build…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 151 m² Number of floors 10
€ 1,862,923
Beachfront residence Mina in the sought-after area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE We offer ap…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 74 m² Number of floors 37
€ 665,653
New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with p…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 153 m² Number of floors 37
€ 870,000
Apartments with views of harbor and large park in Harbour Gate residential complex with swim…

