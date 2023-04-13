Show property on map Show properties list
Lake Apartments for sale in UAE

2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 20/33 Floor
€ 440,955
810.41sqft. 2 Bedroom Apartment-Ensuite Masterbedroom-Bedroom with Balcony-Bathrooms-Open-Ki…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
992 m² Number of floors 52
€ 630,000
Peninsula is thought out to the smallest detail and strategically located in the heart of Bu…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² 7/21 Floor
€ 767,046
one of Dubai’s most luxurious destinations. Where you can wake up to breathtaking crystal la…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 66 m² 9/21 Floor
€ 458,657
one of Dubai’s most luxurious destinations. Where you can wake up to breathtaking crystal la…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 3/21 Floor
€ 311,356
one of Dubai’s most luxurious destinations. Where you can wake up to breathtaking crystal la…
4 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 350 m² 27/29 Floor
€ 2,175,434
RISE WITH A NEW SKYLINETrue to its elevated physical form, The Highbury marks a new era of e…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 532,855
Berkeley Place is an architectural triumph that holds within its soaring splendor an excepti…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 2/12 Floor
€ 433,517
Berkeley Place is an architectural triumph that holds within its soaring splendor an excepti…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 68 m² Number of floors 38
€ 369,603
Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastr…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 102 m² 20/37 Floor
€ 446,143
Upper House brings new vibrancy to a bourgeoning location. The development will accommodater…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m² 80/80 Floor
€ 637,096
The Index is one of the first towers in the region to intelligently embrace its climatic sur…
5 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 485 m² 38/40 Floor
€ 1,486,557
Habita Dubai is pleased to offer you this sumptuous fully furnished 5 BR Duplex penthouse in…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 7 m² 26/55 Floor
€ 1,042,955
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 167 m² 50/50 Floor
€ 1,627,010
The Sky Collection series is known for its premium quality finishe and design, Italian marbl…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 144 m² 52/56 Floor
€ 1,293,264
The developer of the project Opera Grant is Emaar Properties and it is designed by DP Archit…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 37 m² 11/11 Floor
€ 262,784
This is spacious 1 bedroom apartment with a nice living-room. You can enjoy to health and fi…
4 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
8 Number of rooms 7 bath 1 200 m² 17/19 Floor
€ 16,632,008
HABITA is delighted to present this outstanding, ultra-luxurious 4-bedroom penthouse in Duba…
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 4/20 Floor
€ 396,978
HABITA is happy to present this luxurious 3-bedroom apartment in Binghatti Creek.The apartme…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 90 m² 12/38 Floor
€ 642,885
HABITA International is proud to present The best of Miami is now in Dubai. Immerse yoursel…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 11/39 Floor
€ 247,772
Gold Crest Views 2 is a residential building with a 39-story high-rise tower that stands 146…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 39 m² Number of floors 12
€ 146,800
Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills…
5 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 706,000
Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE The pro…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 26/40 Floor
€ 146,298
Gold crest Executive is located in JLT Cluster, it has a lake view and is few minutes work t…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 17/24 Floor
€ 893,163
We are happy to offer you the opportunity to own the coziest one-bedroom crib in the heart o…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m² 40/30 Floor
€ 471,511
Burj Crown enjoys a prestigious location on the trend-setting SheikhMohammed bin Rashid Boul…
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 300 m² 3/24 Floor
€ 511,399
An outstanding apartment by EMAAR is set at the Creek Harbour, perfectly positioned for the …
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² 10/45 Floor
€ 762,798
Ideal place to move in with their kids. International schools available with lots of amenities
3 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 193 m² 45/45 Floor
€ 1,123,966
Ideal place for family to move in with their kids. International schools available with lots…
1 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/45 Floor
€ 247,272
Habita is proud to present you this 1 Bedroom in Golf Heights, Dubai.Picture your life in a …
2 room apartmentin Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 2/45 Floor
€ 359,669
Habita is proud to present you this 2 Bedroom in Golf Heights, Dubai.Picture your family lif…

