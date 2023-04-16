Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Ajman Emirate

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ajman Emirate, UAE

Ajman
13
5 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Ajman, UAE
1 room studio apartment
Ajman, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 419,505
Condor marina star residences Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Marina Bedro…
1 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² 2/30 Floor
€ 149,116
2 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 145 m² 27/1 Floor
€ 177,315
3 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
3 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 181 m² 2/38 Floor
€ 228,032
2 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 142 m² 1/38 Floor
€ 190,888

Properties features in Ajman Emirate, UAE

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir