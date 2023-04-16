Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Ajman Emirate
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ajman Emirate, UAE

Ajman
10
11 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Ajman, UAE
1 room studio apartment
Ajman, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 419,505
Condor marina star residences Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Marina Bedro…
1 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
1 Number of rooms 77 m² Number of floors 1
€ 509,069
COMMISSION-FREE INDEPENDENT ADVISORY Al Zora is flanked by two waterfronts that favor recr…
1 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 2/40 Floor
€ 101,900
2 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m² 2/40 Floor
€ 133,695
1 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² 2/30 Floor
€ 149,116
2 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 145 m² 27/1 Floor
€ 177,315
3 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
3 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 181 m² 2/38 Floor
€ 228,032
2 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 142 m² 1/38 Floor
€ 190,888
2 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² 12/38 Floor
€ 180,449
1 room apartmentin Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² Number of floors 1
€ 74,936
1 room studio apartmentin Ajman Emirate, UAE
1 room studio apartment
Ajman Emirate, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 59,320

