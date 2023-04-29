Villas for sale in Abu Dhabi, UAE

UAE
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
351 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,428,612
Golf Gardens is a very popular compound with outstanding leisure facilities including pool, …
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
720 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,074,433
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
566 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,609,339
West Yas is located along Yas Island’s natural mangroves and features 1,017 four and f…
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
348 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 775,217
Al Reef Villas is a Cozy Gated Community with different Styles. with textured wall finishes,…
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
273 m²
€ 687,408
Al Reef Villas is a fully established residential community, is set in a verdant green lands…
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath
188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 715,962
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath
315 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 752,279
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath
315 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 778,219
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath
166 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 739,308
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath
166 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 700,397
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 699,100
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
542 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,815,845
Start to own a perfect investment with this luxurious and high-end Villa! This quality and m…
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath
266 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 567,782
This Arabian village is based on regional characteristics and employs the art of moderation …
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 bath
348 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 834,682
This Arabian village is based on regional characteristics and employs the art of moderation …
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 685,820
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
10 bath
1 068 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,988,410
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
9 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 4,047,709
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
8 bath
1 163 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,010,206
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
