Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Abu Dhabi Emirate
  4. Abu Dhabi
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Villa To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 351 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,428,612
Golf Gardens is a very popular compound with outstanding leisure facilities including pool, …
Villa 6 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 720 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,074,433
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 566 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,609,339
West Yas is located along Yas Island’s natural mangroves and features 1,017 four and f…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 348 m² Number of floors 3
€ 775,217
Al Reef Villas is a Cozy Gated Community with different Styles. with textured wall finishes,…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 273 m²
€ 687,408
Al Reef Villas is a fully established residential community, is set in a verdant green lands…
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 715,962
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath 315 m² Number of floors 2
€ 752,279
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath 315 m² Number of floors 2
€ 778,219
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath 166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 739,308
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath 166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 700,397
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 699,100
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 542 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,815,845
Start to own a perfect investment with this luxurious and high-end Villa! This quality and m…
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath 266 m² Number of floors 2
€ 567,782
This Arabian village is based on regional characteristics and employs the art of moderation …
Villa 6 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 bath 348 m² Number of floors 2
€ 834,682
This Arabian village is based on regional characteristics and employs the art of moderation …
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 685,820
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
10 bath 1 068 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,988,410
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 6 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
9 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,047,709
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
8 bath 1 163 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,010,206
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…

Properties features in Abu Dhabi, UAE

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go