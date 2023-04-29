UAE
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 333,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
625 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,434,229
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
271 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 985,976
Bloom is the place to own! “As the name suggests your life will be in BLOOM” Th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 462,591
Own a home perfect for a growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 453,844
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 453,844
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
282 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 933,863
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
214 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 656,298
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 440,991
Own a home with room to grow, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the north of Y…
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath
166 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 531,783
Welcome to a natural island where every activity under the sun is just moments away. A sough…
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
162 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 518,813
The Perfect Single Row Home For You & Your Family With smart fixtures, quality fittin…
