  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Abu Dhabi Emirate
  4. Abu Dhabi
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Abu Dhabi, UAE

11 properties total found
Townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 333,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 625 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,434,229
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 271 m² Number of floors 2
€ 985,976
Bloom is the place to own! “As the name suggests your life will be in BLOOM” Th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 462,591
Own a home perfect for a growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 453,844
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 453,844
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 282 m² Number of floors 2
€ 933,863
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 214 m² Number of floors 2
€ 656,298
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 440,991
Own a home with room to grow, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the north of Y…
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath 166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 531,783
Welcome to a natural island where every activity under the sun is just moments away. A sough…
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 518,813
The Perfect Single Row Home For You & Your Family With smart fixtures, quality fittin…

Properties features in Abu Dhabi, UAE

