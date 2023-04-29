Apartments for sale in Abu Dhabi, UAE

UAE
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 360,100
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 215,000
Apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
45 m²
€ 233,000
Grove Museum Views – is a new elite residential complex on the island of Saadiyat in Abu Dha…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 bath
44 m²
5 Floor
€ 219,000
This high-end Furnished Studio in Building D at the top floor with a golf course view has th…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 bath
82 m²
5 Floor
€ 368,467
This Excellent Fully Furnished 1 bedroom in Building D at the top floor apartment with a gol…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 bath
115 m²
5 Floor
€ 617,000
This Excellent Finishing 2 bedroom apartment in Building D on top floor with a full golf cou…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath
123 m²
5 Floor
€ 808,830
This High End Finishing 2 ensuite bedroom apartment in Yas Golf Collection Residences, Build…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
€ 215,000
The famous island of YAS ISLAND, where they pass: FORMULA 1, concerts, MMA fights, MBA baske…
Apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
45 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 300,000
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
186 m²
20 Floor
€ 466,448
Beach Towers as of now is considered one of the biggest units in size in the freehold areas …
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
1 Floor
€ 214,474
This stunning single bedroom apartment unit in Water's Edge is undoubtedly a breath of f…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
104 m²
12 Floor
€ 284,204
This 2 bedroom apartment in Marina Heights has an excellent city-view, unique location, easy…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
8 Floor
€ 193,802
Start investing in this intelligently designed one bedroom apartment in one of the most know…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
14 Floor
€ 187,370
The Bridges has been created to set another benchmark in Abu Dhabi for reasonable lodging in…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
7 Floor
€ 193,804
The Bridges has been created to set another benchmark in Abu Dhabi for reasonable lodging in…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
153 m²
23 Floor
€ 387,568
RAK tower is a state of the art designed which presents ecstatic and calming water views reg…
3 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
151 m²
18 Floor
€ 452,210
A Spacious 3 BR apartment with charming sea view located in the heart of Al Reem Island, Mee…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
13 Floor
€ 222,245
An Amazing sea view 1-Bedroom apartment with huge balcony located at one of the most prestig…
3 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath
145 m²
16 Floor
€ 412,203
Live while being surrounded by Full Sea View while enjoying your lifestyle with your loved o…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 bath
111 m²
20 Floor
€ 313,187
Exquisite and gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment with sea view in prime location. It’s not t…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 bath
4 m²
€ 339,503
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 bath
1 156 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 9,213,280
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Full sea View and Louver museum abudhabi Louvr…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 bath
100 m²
11/20 Floor
€ 710,406
Steep yourself in the essence of privileged living, where a profusion of indulgences greet y…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms
68 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 571,247
COMMISSION-FREE INDEPENDENT ADVISORY Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences is an ultra-luxury reside…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 Number of rooms
€ 300,100
Al Raha Lofts, a high quality residential building with amenities at Al Raha, Abu Dhabi Beac…
