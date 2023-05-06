Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

Abu Dhabi
18
18 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,428,612
Villa 6 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,074,433
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,609,339
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 775,217
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 273 m²
€ 687,408
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 715,962
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 752,279
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 778,219
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 739,308
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 700,397
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 699,100
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 542 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,815,845
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 567,782
Villa 6 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 834,682
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
€ 685,820
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 068 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,988,410
Villa 6 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
€ 4,047,709
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 163 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,010,206

Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

