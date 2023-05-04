Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

Abu Dhabi
11
11 properties total found
Townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 1
€ 333,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,434,229
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 985,976
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 462,591
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 453,844
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 453,844
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 933,863
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 656,298
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 440,991
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 531,783
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 518,813

Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

