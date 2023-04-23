UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Abu Dhabi Emirate
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Abu Dhabi
58
18 properties total found
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 bath
82 m²
5 Floor
€ 369,486
This Excellent Fully Furnished 1 bedroom in Building D at the top floor apartment with a gol…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath
123 m²
5 Floor
€ 811,067
This High End Finishing 2 ensuite bedroom apartment in Yas Golf Collection Residences, Build…
Apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
45 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
625 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,434,229
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
720 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,074,433
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
186 m²
20 Floor
€ 466,448
Beach Towers as of now is considered one of the biggest units in size in the freehold areas …
3 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
151 m²
18 Floor
€ 452,210
A Spacious 3 BR apartment with charming sea view located in the heart of Al Reem Island, Mee…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
13 Floor
€ 222,245
An Amazing sea view 1-Bedroom apartment with huge balcony located at one of the most prestig…
3 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath
145 m²
16 Floor
€ 412,203
Live while being surrounded by Full Sea View while enjoying your lifestyle with your loved o…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 bath
111 m²
20 Floor
€ 313,187
Exquisite and gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment with sea view in prime location. It’s not t…
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 685,820
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
10 bath
1 068 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,988,410
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
9 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 4,047,709
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
8 bath
1 163 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,010,206
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 bath
1 156 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 9,213,280
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Full sea View and Louver museum abudhabi Louvr…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 bath
100 m²
11/20 Floor
€ 710,406
Steep yourself in the essence of privileged living, where a profusion of indulgences greet y…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 Number of rooms
€ 300,100
Al Raha Lofts, a high quality residential building with amenities at Al Raha, Abu Dhabi Beac…
6 room house
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 740 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
For sale a luxury villa in Nurai Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. We are pleased…
