Seaview Houses for Sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 625 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,434,229
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
Villa 6 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 720 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,074,433
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 685,820
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
10 bath 1 068 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,988,410
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 6 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
9 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,047,709
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
8 bath 1 163 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,010,206
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
6 room house in Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 room house
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 740 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
For sale a luxury villa in Nurai Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. We are pleased…

