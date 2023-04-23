Houses for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

Show property on map Show properties list
Abu Dhabi
29
Townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 333,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 625 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,434,229
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 351 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,428,612
Golf Gardens is a very popular compound with outstanding leisure facilities including pool, …
Villa 6 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 720 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,074,433
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 271 m² Number of floors 2
€ 985,976
Bloom is the place to own! “As the name suggests your life will be in BLOOM” Th…
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 566 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,609,339
West Yas is located along Yas Island’s natural mangroves and features 1,017 four and f…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 462,591
Own a home perfect for a growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 453,844
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 453,844
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 348 m² Number of floors 3
€ 775,217
Al Reef Villas is a Cozy Gated Community with different Styles. with textured wall finishes,…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 273 m²
€ 687,408
Al Reef Villas is a fully established residential community, is set in a verdant green lands…
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 282 m² Number of floors 2
€ 933,863
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 214 m² Number of floors 2
€ 656,298
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 715,962
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath 315 m² Number of floors 2
€ 752,279
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath 315 m² Number of floors 2
€ 778,219
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 440,991
Own a home with room to grow, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the north of Y…
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath 166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 739,308
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
Villa 3 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath 166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 700,397
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath 166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 531,783
Welcome to a natural island where every activity under the sun is just moments away. A sough…
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 699,100
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 518,813
The Perfect Single Row Home For You & Your Family With smart fixtures, quality fittin…
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 542 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,815,845
Start to own a perfect investment with this luxurious and high-end Villa! This quality and m…
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath 266 m² Number of floors 2
€ 567,782
This Arabian village is based on regional characteristics and employs the art of moderation …
Villa 6 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 bath 348 m² Number of floors 2
€ 834,682
This Arabian village is based on regional characteristics and employs the art of moderation …
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 685,820
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
10 bath 1 068 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,988,410
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 6 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
9 bath Number of floors 3
€ 4,047,709
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
8 bath 1 163 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,010,206
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
6 room house in Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 room house
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 740 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
For sale a luxury villa in Nurai Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. We are pleased…

