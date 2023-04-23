Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

Abu Dhabi
58
59 properties total found
1 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 360,100
1 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 215,000
Townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 333,000
Apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
45 m²
€ 233,000
Grove Museum Views – is a new elite residential complex on the island of Saadiyat in Abu Dha…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 bath 44 m² 5 Floor
€ 219,000
This high-end Furnished Studio in Building D at the top floor with a golf course view has th…
1 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 bath 82 m² 5 Floor
€ 369,486
This Excellent Fully Furnished 1 bedroom in Building D at the top floor apartment with a gol…
2 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 bath 115 m² 5 Floor
€ 617,000
This Excellent Finishing 2 bedroom apartment in Building D on top floor with a full golf cou…
2 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath 123 m² 5 Floor
€ 811,067
This High End Finishing 2 ensuite bedroom apartment in Yas Golf Collection Residences, Build…
1 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 215,000
The famous island of YAS ISLAND, where they pass: FORMULA 1, concerts, MMA fights, MBA baske…
Apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
45 m² Number of floors 11
€ 300,000
1 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 316,316
2 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 Number of rooms 91 m²
€ 490,703
3 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 143 m²
€ 736,055
4 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 Number of rooms 246 m²
€ 1,720,326
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 625 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,434,229
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 351 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,428,612
Golf Gardens is a very popular compound with outstanding leisure facilities including pool, …
Villa 6 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 720 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,074,433
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
2 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 186 m² 20 Floor
€ 466,448
Beach Towers as of now is considered one of the biggest units in size in the freehold areas …
3 room townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 271 m² Number of floors 2
€ 985,976
Bloom is the place to own! “As the name suggests your life will be in BLOOM” Th…
Villa 4 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 566 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,609,339
West Yas is located along Yas Island’s natural mangroves and features 1,017 four and f…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 462,591
Own a home perfect for a growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 453,844
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 453,844
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
1 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 1 Floor
€ 214,474
This stunning single bedroom apartment unit in Water's Edge is undoubtedly a breath of f…
2 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 104 m² 12 Floor
€ 284,204
This 2 bedroom apartment in Marina Heights has an excellent city-view, unique location, easy…
1 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 8 Floor
€ 193,802
Start investing in this intelligently designed one bedroom apartment in one of the most know…
Villa 5 room villa in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 348 m² Number of floors 3
€ 775,217
Al Reef Villas is a Cozy Gated Community with different Styles. with textured wall finishes,…
1 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 14 Floor
€ 187,370
The Bridges has been created to set another benchmark in Abu Dhabi for reasonable lodging in…
1 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 7 Floor
€ 193,804
The Bridges has been created to set another benchmark in Abu Dhabi for reasonable lodging in…
2 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 153 m² 23 Floor
€ 387,568
RAK tower is a state of the art designed which presents ecstatic and calming water views reg…

Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
