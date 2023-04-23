UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Abu Dhabi Emirate
Residential properties for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
Abu Dhabi
58
Clear all
59 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 360,100
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 215,000
Townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 333,000
Apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
45 m²
€ 233,000
Grove Museum Views – is a new elite residential complex on the island of Saadiyat in Abu Dha…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 bath
44 m²
5 Floor
€ 219,000
This high-end Furnished Studio in Building D at the top floor with a golf course view has th…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 bath
82 m²
5 Floor
€ 369,486
This Excellent Fully Furnished 1 bedroom in Building D at the top floor apartment with a gol…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 bath
115 m²
5 Floor
€ 617,000
This Excellent Finishing 2 bedroom apartment in Building D on top floor with a full golf cou…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 bath
123 m²
5 Floor
€ 811,067
This High End Finishing 2 ensuite bedroom apartment in Yas Golf Collection Residences, Build…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
€ 215,000
The famous island of YAS ISLAND, where they pass: FORMULA 1, concerts, MMA fights, MBA baske…
Apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
45 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 300,000
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms
48 m²
€ 316,316
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 Number of rooms
91 m²
€ 490,703
3 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
143 m²
€ 736,055
4 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 Number of rooms
246 m²
€ 1,720,326
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
625 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,434,229
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
351 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,428,612
Golf Gardens is a very popular compound with outstanding leisure facilities including pool, …
Villa 6 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
720 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,074,433
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
186 m²
20 Floor
€ 466,448
Beach Towers as of now is considered one of the biggest units in size in the freehold areas …
3 room townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
271 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 985,976
Bloom is the place to own! “As the name suggests your life will be in BLOOM” Th…
Villa 4 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
566 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,609,339
West Yas is located along Yas Island’s natural mangroves and features 1,017 four and f…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 462,591
Own a home perfect for a growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on the…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 453,844
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 453,844
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
1 Floor
€ 214,474
This stunning single bedroom apartment unit in Water's Edge is undoubtedly a breath of f…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
104 m²
12 Floor
€ 284,204
This 2 bedroom apartment in Marina Heights has an excellent city-view, unique location, easy…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
8 Floor
€ 193,802
Start investing in this intelligently designed one bedroom apartment in one of the most know…
Villa 5 room villa
Abu Dhabi, UAE
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
348 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 775,217
Al Reef Villas is a Cozy Gated Community with different Styles. with textured wall finishes,…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
14 Floor
€ 187,370
The Bridges has been created to set another benchmark in Abu Dhabi for reasonable lodging in…
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
7 Floor
€ 193,804
The Bridges has been created to set another benchmark in Abu Dhabi for reasonable lodging in…
2 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, UAE
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
153 m²
23 Floor
€ 387,568
RAK tower is a state of the art designed which presents ecstatic and calming water views reg…
Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
