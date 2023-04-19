Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 7/24 Floor
€ 63,781
16069 For sale one-room apartment in 45 Pearl on Kamanina. Total area …
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 12/19 Floor
€ 27,881
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 41,002
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 29,157
The apartment is in residential condition. The courtyard is equipped with a playground. The …
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 28,246
The apartment is ready for finishing. Exit to the loggia from the room and the kitchen. Ther…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 70,159
The house is located in one of the greenest, most prestigious districts of Odessa. Windows o…
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 82 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 68,336
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 56 m² 7/22 Floor
€ 43,735
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 46,469
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 26,059
LCD Riviera City is a comfort complex of 8-9-et. houses of red effective brick. Starting fro…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 78,359
LCD New Cheremusks. Euroremont (designer), built-in kitchen and furniture, spacious pantry, …
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 31,890
Three-bedroom apartment on Marseille. Quiet courtyard, inhabited area, shops within walking …

