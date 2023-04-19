Ukraine
Show properties list
Realting.com
Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Residential properties for sale in Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine
Leave a free request for a search query
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
2/21 Floor
€ 90,204
13338 For sale 2 - room apartment in ZH Ruslan and Lyudmila. The total …
1 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 32,346
40 кв.м. общей площади на 5-м этаже нового 11-ти этажного дома. 20 кв.м. жилой, кухня 8 кв.…
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 20,045
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 50,113
The house is in residential condition. All communications in the house
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
148 m²
€ 133,939
Spacious bright apartment for creative fantasies - free layout, side view of the sea. Beauti…
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 123,006
№ 3929. . . Selling a new house on E. Street. Geller in a beautiful ar…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
32 m²
€ 20,045
The rooms are bright, their own courtyard, next to the apartment there is a separate room of 20sq.m
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 68,336
I will sell the house on Slobodka of the bazaarchik district (Slobodka center) 6 rooms, 4 re…
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
7/12 Floor
€ 47,380
11455 For sale apartment with two balconies in a new residential comple…
4 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
178 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 123,006
531. Apartment for sale in the historic center of the street. Pasteur,…
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
7/16 Floor
€ 33,704
7267... For sale 1 - bedroom apartment on the street. Prokhorovskaya in…
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
24/24 Floor
€ 92,165
