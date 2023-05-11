Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odeskiy rayon
  5. Velykodolynske Settlement Council
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Velykodolynske Settlement Council, Ukraine

Velykodolynske
10
House To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
4 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
4 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 40,974
4 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
4 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 30,047
4 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
4 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 118,369
6 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
6 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 53,721
2 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
2 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 10,926
2 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
2 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 13,658
8 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
8 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 100,158
3 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 25,495
5 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
5 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 50,990
6 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
6 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 66,469

Properties features in Velykodolynske Settlement Council, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir