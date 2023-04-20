Ukraine
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Ukraine
New houses in Ukraine
All new buildings in Ukraine
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Ukraine
Residential
Apartment in Ukraine
House in Ukraine
Cottage
Land in Ukraine
Luxury Properties in Ukraine
Find an Agent in Ukraine
Real estate agencies in Ukraine
Agents in Ukraine
Commercial
All commercial properties in Ukraine
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Ukraine
Find an Agent in Ukraine
Real estate agencies in Ukraine
Agents in Ukraine
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Ukraine
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Uzhhorod Raion
Uzhhorod city community
Residential properties for sale in Uzhhorod city community, Ukraine
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
€ 42,915
Euro repair, built-in kitchen, appliances, air conditioning, free
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
93 m²
€ 63,916
Apartment in the new brick house LCD Micromegas. Closed protected area, concierges, each fro…
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
11/24 Floor
€ 60,264
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 35,610
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
117 m²
€ 251,099
LCD Lanjeron, a magnificent apartment in a prestigious house by the sea near Shevchenko Park…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
13 m²
€ 14,609
Smart apartment with euro repair. The apartment is equipped with built-in furniture and equi…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
€ 36,432
LCD "SMART" 2-level apartment. Area 36sq m, 1st floor - kitchen studio, 2nd floor bedroom. H…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
69 m²
€ 52,959
LCD "OMEGA." New rented house. The apartment is located on the 6th floor. There is a glazed …
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 31,045
After repair, MPO, modern cladding, built-in kitchen, furniture
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
52 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 31,958
15263 House for sale in the area of 7th Peresypska. 3 rooms, kitchen, b…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 133,311
House 2 floors, 3 levels, facade lined with natural stone, spacious terrace of 18 square met…
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
11/16 Floor
€ 29,675
Properties features in Uzhhorod city community, Ukraine
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map