Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Donetsk Oblast
  4. Mariupolskiy rayon
  5. Tsentralnyi District

Residential properties for sale in Tsentralnyi District, Ukraine

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 19,681
LCD Warm House is 9 ets. red brick complex. High-quality environmentally friendly materials,…
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 11/19 Floor
€ 31,890
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 63,781
"Sticon", brick, after overhaul, built-in kitchen, appliances, furniture
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 32,801
For sale is a 3-room apartment on Cheremushki, the area of ​ ​ the Furniture House (Ak.Filat…
6 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 255,123
A modern house for two families in Tsarskoye Selo-2, for two entrances. In the basement: sau…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 61,047
The apartment is bright, cozy view on the city and the sea. The hallway has a built-in wardr…
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 14 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 10,023
12271 One-room apartment in the village of Kotovsky. The total area of …
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 34,624
Separate rooms 17.2 sq.m. and 17.3 sq.m. The apartment is comfortable, very bright, warm and…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 31,799
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 4/24 Floor
€ 34,350
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 24/25 Floor
€ 73,111
1 room apartmentin Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,335

Properties features in Tsentralnyi District, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir