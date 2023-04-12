Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Ukraine

in Kyiv
3
in Lymanka
6
in Nerubayska silska rada
10
in Molodizhne Rural Council
6
in Velykodolynske
10
in Velykodolynske Settlement Council
10
in Kyiv Oblast
2
in Dalnyc Rural Council
7
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
5 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 162 m² Number of floors 11
€ 137,409
Marshala Govorova str. 10b. The apartment has 162 sq m in two levels. With repairs. 3 separa…
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 53,131
The second row of houses is from the road. Quiet court. Brick house, man. 1994 project Close…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 40,307
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 5/18 Floor
€ 65,956
№ 3888. . . Selling 2 - x room apartment on the street. Artillery in Fa…
Room 2 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 22 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 16,031
№ 794. Selling 2 - e rooms on the street. Nezhinskaya. The total area…
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 9/19 Floor
€ 66,872
3 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 10,993
The plot is located at the beginning of the village, 3-5 min walk to the shop and stop, Ligh…
1 room apartmentin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² Number of floors 11
€ 32,520
40 кв.м. общей площади на 5-м этаже нового 11-ти этажного дома. 20 кв.м. жилой, кухня 8 кв.…
4 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 105,347
Comfortable house with repair. All communications to the house are opened. Well-planned yard…
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 22 m²
€ 13,799
Area from 18 sq.m. Prices from builders, registration-0%! Smart apartments: from 18.5 sq.…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 22,443
One bedroom apartment in good residential condition. Spacious bright room. The house is loca…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 50,383
Literary/Arcadia, the apartment is ideal for rent! Studio-type apartment, glass partition se…

Properties features in Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir