Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odeskiy rayon
  5. Tairove Settlement Council
  6. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine

Room To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Room 1 roomin Lymanka, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 10,858
№ 6843 A room on the street is offered for sale. Odessa. There is an op…

Properties features in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir