Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion
  5. Salganska silska rada

Residential properties for sale in Salganska silska rada, Ukraine

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 31,958
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 63,916
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 116 m²
€ 123,267
LCD "Akademgorodok." 2-level apartment, 116 m2. New brick house, security. Condition from bu…
7 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
7 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 640 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 118,702
15859 I will sell a 2-storey house with a plot of 11 acres. The house h…
2 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 36,524
A new house. The house is partially renovated. Close to the city
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 31,958
Plieva/Grushevsky 1-k, 47/20/16, 4\10, red brick, house commissioned, people live, a large l…
4 room housein Prylymanske, Ukraine
4 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 63,916
3 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 113,132
№ 6191. . . We offer for sale a house on Tairov on the street. Kostandi…
1 room apartmentin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 31,958
3 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 60,264
4 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 45,654
5 facade windows, used for office, without facade input ( for doc. housing stock ). After th…
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 14,609
7049. . . We offer for sale 2 - a room apartment on Moldavanka in the -…

Properties features in Salganska silska rada, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir