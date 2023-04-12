Show property on map Show properties list
Number of rooms for sale in Ukraine

in Yahotyn
1
in Kiivska miska gromada
1
123 properties total found
Room 2 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 24,734
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 21 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 21,069
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 12 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 10,993
Room 2 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 23,176
Room 2 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 37,742
Room 2 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,496
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 9,619
Room 6 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 6 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 27 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 8,245
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 21 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 13,741
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 20 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,901
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 18 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 8,703
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 13 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 5,954
Room 2 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 21 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 11,909
Room 4 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 4 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 33,894
Room 2 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 21,069
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 6,412
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 20 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 19,237
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 21 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 16,489
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 19 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 7,512
16299 Selling a room on the street. Stolbovaya. Good living condition. …
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 16,947
16273 We offer for sale an apartment on the street. Balkovskaya, with a…
Room 2 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 22,901
16120 For sale a one-bedroom apartment on Slobodka. Brick house. The to…
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 5,954
16035 A room is available in the shared apartment with its own kitchen …
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 17 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 11,909
15959. We offer for sale a good room 12.6 m ( + 4 m ) in a two-bedroom …
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 20,153
15815...I will sell a room in a 5 bedroom apartment in Yasnaya. The area of the room is 27.6…
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 16,489
15803...I will sell a room in a 5 bedroom apartment in Yasnaya. The are…
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 31,604
15751...One-room communal apartment in a strong house in the Bogdan Khm…
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 20 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 9,161
7254 Selling a room on the street Novatorov. Living condition. Metal-pl…
Room 2 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 30 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 18,779
15060 I will sell 2 rooms in an apartment building on Heavenly Style. I…
Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 12/17 Floor
€ 32,062
15004 We offer for sale a one-room apartment in the residential complex…
Room 2 roomsin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 32,062
14754 I offer for sale two rooms in a strong house on Moldavanka. Compa…

