Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Izmail Raion
  5. Reniyska miska gromada

Residential properties for sale in Reniyska miska gromada, Ukraine

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 22 m²
€ 22,705
The apartment on the facade is insulated. Nice armoured door. Pipes in the apartment and in …
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 21,797
Delivery of the house in November 2019 with complete design repairs
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 50,859
Stalin-era building. Located in the House of Artists, from the window view of Shevchenko Par…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 69,931
Red brick, replanned with one-room, renovation, built-in kitchen, loggia is open and insulat…
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 122,606
9 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
9 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
9 Number of rooms 695 m²
€ 1,816,384
Magnificent territory, beautiful landscape. The house is actually in the square of Shklyaruk…
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 80 m² 12/20 Floor
€ 58,124
11823. For sale apartment of 80 sq.m. The condition of the apartment fr…
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 99,901
Euroremont, built-in kitchen, appliances, furniture, air conditioning, basement
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 47,044
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 47,226
Euro repair. Built-in kitchen, boiler, air conditioning, furniture, appliances, cupboard, wa…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 22,705
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 179,822
Beautiful stylish apartment with expensive designer renovation. Fully equipped with furnitur…

Properties features in Reniyska miska gromada, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir