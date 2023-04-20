Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ovidiopol Settlement Council, Ukraine

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Room 1 roomin Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 13 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 10,934
12803 On sale is an independent apartment in the historical center. The…
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 69 m²
€ 35,535
Apartment with separate rooms. The bathroom is lined with tile. Developed infrastructure: ma…
2 room apartmentin Avanhard, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 50,113
16008. One bedroom apartment in the residential complex "ARTVIILLE". A…
4 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 45,558
House fathers and children, two entrances, completely independent. On each floor: two rooms,…
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 30,068
№ 2026. . . Selling 1 - a room apartment in Primorsky district. Area 55…
4 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 48,291
Apartment with renovation, Total 84 m, built-in furniture and appliances. The infrastructure…
4 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 235 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 159,452
13506 We offer for sale a house by the sea in Sauvignon. The total area…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 31 m²
€ 30,979
Apartment in the city center, excellent transport junction, there are two entrances, from th…
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 57 m²
€ 68,336
Design repairs, redevelopment. Sea view. Historical city center, Zhvanetsky Boulevard
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 31,890
There are two elevators in the house, accounting, chairman, plumber, electrician, passport i…
4 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 95 m² 5/16 Floor
€ 72,892
4 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 865,594
Planned in 3 separate bedrooms, living room and separate kitchen-dining room, 2 bathrooms, 2…

