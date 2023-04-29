Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

50 properties total found
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 404,415
The house is built of German gas concrete YTONG wall thickness 400mm. The facade is faced wi…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 98,857
Residential complex Grinvud. Bedroom, comfortable kitchen-studio, bathroom combined, dressin…
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 134,805
Clear Polyana-2, successful correct layout, windows to the south and to the east (sea side).…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 179,740
Modern spacious house - 2 floors (1et-kitchen, guest, bedroom, bathroom, hall 2et-two bedroo…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 763,895
New house 460 mq. Built of red brick, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, operating fireplace, barbecue…
7 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 242,649
Beautiful, solid house on a magnificent plot of 10 acres - spruce, pine trees, ornamental pl…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 290 m²
€ 251,636
New house, common - 292 m.kv., 2 floors, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large terrace overlooking …
7 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 1 103 m²
€ 1,078,440
The house for finishing with (direct!) sea view - "captain bridge," on 15 hundred in the rec…
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 584,155
Cottage on the territory of the yacht club. Major repairs were made, swimming pool with sea …
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 184 m²
€ 215,688
Sauvignon-2. A new house built in for finished interior decoration. Excellent construction q…
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 585 m²
€ 718,960
Spacious house in three levels in a cozy place, designed according to sketches of two famous…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 620 m²
€ 1,258,180
13, 5 hundred of land, landscape design, guard house, 2 pools, base - billiard, hockey, game…
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,527,790
Closed cooperative, 24-hour security. Marble columns, travertine, author's design, billiard …
7 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 377,454
Beachfront house, 1st line, its access to the sea, boat garage, sauna, swimming pool
9 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
9 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
9 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 134,805
On the site there are two houses 400kv meters and 100 sq meters. There are all communication…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 348 m²
€ 539,220
The house is located on 10 hundred of land with the addition of a guest house. There are: 2 …
6 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 539,220
SFOR 2010, GA 2007 comfortable spacious house in Sauvignon-2, stylish interior, interesting …
6 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 1,078,440
A chic modern mansion in a cosy neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 5 dressing rooms, 3 bathrooms, swi…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 197,714
Small, modern house in a beautiful place, properly planned: studio-kitchen + 3 bedrooms. Fir…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 476 m²
€ 539,220
House of modern construction made of expensive materials. On the 1st floor hall with firepla…
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 502 m²
€ 242,649
The state-of-the-art house near the sea among the modern elite building, exclusive author's …
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 134,805
Park area, burned house with developed infrastructure, security, swimming pool. UNION OF RIG…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 78,996
One bedroom apartment in the LCD "Crown of Arcadia" . Small apartment in a wonderful area of…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 152,779
Stylish, modern apartment in LCD "White Sail." 2 bedrooms and kitchen-dining room. Expensive…
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 89,870
Great yard. Low-apartment house. Pure front on the code. Built-in Italian cuisine, German ap…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,168,310
House in KHAYTEK style, 15 hundred. On the 1st floor: kitchen-studio, living room, bathroom,…
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 295 m²
€ 256,130
House of new construction 2015. Expensive, quality repair, 3 bathrooms, swimming pool, bath,…
6 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 179,740
Stylish youth home. 300 sq.m. free layout, in fact 345 m, 4 level, 3 floors. In the basement…
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 247 m²
€ 206,701
Quiet, cozy place. Good housekeeping house, good entrance, 2 garages, swimming pool, phytode…
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 560 m²
€ 718,960
Beautiful stylish house, large rooms, expensive renovation, "filling," well-maintained area,…

