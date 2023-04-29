Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Odesa, Ukraine

627 properties total found
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 53,023
Studio and bedroom in the Residential Complex "LCD Gagarinsky. Excellent layout, possibility…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 44,935
15 Pearl. The apartment is bright and cozy with quality repair made of expensive materials, …
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 202 m²
€ 323,532
3 bedroom penthouse overlooking the sea. 1st level - hall 100 m with a balcony and loggia (s…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 65,605
44-Pearl on Kamanina, Arcadia. The apartment is located on the 6th floor of a 25-story house…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 34,151
LCD Elegia Park. The project provides for access to the complex from Per. Kurortny and st. G…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 35,948
Repair made of quality materials in warm tones. Complete set of furniture and equipment. Tha…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 35,948
Repair made of quality materials in warm tones. Complete set of furniture and equipment. Tha…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 33,881
OMEGA, (MegaDOM) SEA VIEW, 11 et House handed over, keys available. The plan of the apartmen…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 39,543
sea view, panoramic glazing, ceiling height 3m, wardrobe,, household appliances. Security, r…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 64,706
LCD 36 pearls. Apartment studio with author's repair. Top floor. Beautiful sea view!
4 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 168 m²
€ 269,610
Greek 1-a/Rope, "Hephaestus," sq. 149. Total - 168 sq.m., (11th et ./12). Status from builde…
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 111,439
3 bedroom apartment with optimal? of 106 sq.m. Three separate bedrooms and kitchen studio wi…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 37,745
Apartment in a new rented house. Apartment with the right layout, large spacious kitchen 18 …
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 82,680
Elite residential complex "Green Cape." The apartment is 2-level, for finishing, 2 bathrooms…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 45,834
43 Pearls. Euro repair, built-in kitchen, appliances, furniture. Side view of the sea
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 65,605
Orange, East Side, SEA VIEW, to which 15 minutes walk! Sold with FURNITURE AND HOUSEHOLD APP…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 51,675
LCD Orion. Sk Budova. The house has been handed over!! Euroremont (author's design), the apa…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 85,377
44 Pearl! Fresh author repair, beautiful sea view!
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 76,390
LCD Milos, loose layout. Sea view!
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 65,605
Stylish 1st apartment with high-quality repairs, equipped with furniture and equipment in?? …
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 60,662
railway 36 Pearl in Arcadia. Apartment studio-transformer. The large terrace offers a beauti…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 35,948
LCD "Fourth Pearl," in the house full autonomy, MPO, built-in kitchen, air conditioning. Clo…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 38,644
Modern apartment in Pearl quarter with renovations. Located on the 16th floor. Area - 42 squ…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 60,662
railway 36 Pearl in Arcadia. Apartment studio-transformer. The large terrace offers a beauti…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 49,878
Euro repair, built-in kitchen, appliances, furniture. Sea view
4 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 141 m²
€ 148,286
Apartment with large area, semicircular, very bright, 4x room in LCD Grand Park (3x side vie…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 46,732
15 Pearl. The apartment is bright and cozy with quality repair made of expensive materials, …
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 79,086
ZHK Gagarinsky. Three-bedroom apartment and kitchen with beautiful renovations. Every room h…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 35,049
beautiful apartment in a good new house, magnificent views of the sea and the district, prot…
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 93 m²
€ 76,839
Apartment in the LCD "Green Cape." The total area is 92.8 sq.m. Free planning. The house is …

