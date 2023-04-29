Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odesa
  5. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

Room To archive
Clear all
122 properties total found
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 24,265
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 21 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 20,670
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 12 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 10,784
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 22,737
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 37,026
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,392
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 9,436
Room 6 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 6 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 27 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 8,088
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 21 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 13,481
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 20 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,468
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 18 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 8,538
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 13 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 5,842
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 21 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 11,683
Room 4 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 4 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 33,252
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 20,670
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 6,291
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 20 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 18,873
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 21 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 16,177
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 19 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 7,369
16299 Selling a room on the street. Stolbovaya. Good living condition. …
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 16,626
16273 We offer for sale an apartment on the street. Balkovskaya, with a…
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 22,468
16120 For sale a one-bedroom apartment on Slobodka. Brick house. The to…
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 5,842
16035 A room is available in the shared apartment with its own kitchen …
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 17 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 11,683
15959. We offer for sale a good room 12.6 m ( + 4 m ) in a two-bedroom …
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 19,771
15815...I will sell a room in a 5 bedroom apartment in Yasnaya. The area of the room is 27.6…
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 16,177
15803...I will sell a room in a 5 bedroom apartment in Yasnaya. The are…
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 31,005
15751...One-room communal apartment in a strong house in the Bogdan Khm…
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 20 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 8,987
7254 Selling a room on the street Novatorov. Living condition. Metal-pl…
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 30 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 18,423
15060 I will sell 2 rooms in an apartment building on Heavenly Style. I…
Room 1 room in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 12/17 Floor
€ 31,455
15004 We offer for sale a one-room apartment in the residential complex…
Room 2 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 31,455
14754 I offer for sale two rooms in a strong house on Moldavanka. Compa…

Properties features in Odesa, Ukraine

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir