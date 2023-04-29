Ukraine
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Ukraine
House in Ukraine
Cottage
Land in Ukraine
Luxury Properties in Ukraine
Find an Agent in Ukraine
Real estate agencies in Ukraine
Agents in Ukraine
Commercial
All commercial properties in Ukraine
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Ukraine
Find an Agent in Ukraine
Real estate agencies in Ukraine
Agents in Ukraine
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Rooms
Number of rooms for sale in Odesa, Ukraine
Room
Clear all
122 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
34 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 24,265
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
21 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 20,670
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
12 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 10,784
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 22,737
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 37,026
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 5,392
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 9,436
Room 6 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
27 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 8,088
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
21 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 13,481
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
20 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 22,468
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
18 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 8,538
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
13 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 5,842
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
21 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 11,683
Room 4 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
67 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 33,252
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 20,670
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 6,291
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
20 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 18,873
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
21 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 16,177
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
19 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 7,369
16299 Selling a room on the street. Stolbovaya. Good living condition. …
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 16,626
16273 We offer for sale an apartment on the street. Balkovskaya, with a…
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 22,468
16120 For sale a one-bedroom apartment on Slobodka. Brick house. The to…
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 5,842
16035 A room is available in the shared apartment with its own kitchen …
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
17 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 11,683
15959. We offer for sale a good room 12.6 m ( + 4 m ) in a two-bedroom …
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
47 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 19,771
15815...I will sell a room in a 5 bedroom apartment in Yasnaya. The area of the room is 27.6…
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 16,177
15803...I will sell a room in a 5 bedroom apartment in Yasnaya. The are…
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 31,005
15751...One-room communal apartment in a strong house in the Bogdan Khm…
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
20 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 8,987
7254 Selling a room on the street Novatorov. Living condition. Metal-pl…
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
30 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 18,423
15060 I will sell 2 rooms in an apartment building on Heavenly Style. I…
Room 1 room
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
12/17 Floor
€ 31,455
15004 We offer for sale a one-room apartment in the residential complex…
Room 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 31,455
14754 I offer for sale two rooms in a strong house on Moldavanka. Compa…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Odesa, Ukraine
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map