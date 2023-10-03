Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Ukraine
  4. Odesa
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Odesa, Ukraine
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 16/17
€314,887

Properties features in Odesa, Ukraine

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir