Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odesa
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 98,857
Residential complex Grinvud. Bedroom, comfortable kitchen-studio, bathroom combined, dressin…
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 134,805
Clear Polyana-2, successful correct layout, windows to the south and to the east (sea side).…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 134,805
Park area, burned house with developed infrastructure, security, swimming pool. UNION OF RIG…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 78,996
One bedroom apartment in the LCD "Crown of Arcadia" . Small apartment in a wonderful area of…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 152,779
Stylish, modern apartment in LCD "White Sail." 2 bedrooms and kitchen-dining room. Expensive…
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 89,870
Great yard. Low-apartment house. Pure front on the code. Built-in Italian cuisine, German ap…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 197,265
French Boulevard, Closed Area, Resort Area. Elite development is a club house. Red brick, 2 …
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 53,922
A house in which the price corresponds to the quality. All exclusive - amount of land, lands…
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 139,299
Species apartment, high quality construction, finishing and engineering. Aluminium windows, …
3 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 132 m²
€ 118,628
LCD "Novaya Arkadia" is a closed, protected area, developed infrastructure (all nearby trans…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 44,935
The apartment is spacious, bright, cozy, in every room and on the kitchen loggia, On the flo…

Properties features in Odesa, Ukraine

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir