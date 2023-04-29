Ukraine
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Ukraine
House in Ukraine
Cottage
Land in Ukraine
Luxury Properties in Ukraine
Find an Agent in Ukraine
Real estate agencies in Ukraine
Agents in Ukraine
Commercial
All commercial properties in Ukraine
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Ukraine
Find an Agent in Ukraine
Real estate agencies in Ukraine
Agents in Ukraine
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Odesa, Ukraine
Apartment
Clear all
592 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 53,023
Studio and bedroom in the Residential Complex "LCD Gagarinsky. Excellent layout, possibility…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
€ 44,935
15 Pearl. The apartment is bright and cozy with quality repair made of expensive materials, …
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
202 m²
€ 323,532
3 bedroom penthouse overlooking the sea. 1st level - hall 100 m with a balcony and loggia (s…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 65,605
44-Pearl on Kamanina, Arcadia. The apartment is located on the 6th floor of a 25-story house…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
€ 34,151
LCD Elegia Park. The project provides for access to the complex from Per. Kurortny and st. G…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
€ 35,948
Repair made of quality materials in warm tones. Complete set of furniture and equipment. Tha…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
€ 35,948
Repair made of quality materials in warm tones. Complete set of furniture and equipment. Tha…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 33,881
OMEGA, (MegaDOM) SEA VIEW, 11 et House handed over, keys available. The plan of the apartmen…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
€ 39,543
sea view, panoramic glazing, ceiling height 3m, wardrobe,, household appliances. Security, r…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 64,706
LCD 36 pearls. Apartment studio with author's repair. Top floor. Beautiful sea view!
4 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
168 m²
€ 269,610
Greek 1-a/Rope, "Hephaestus," sq. 149. Total - 168 sq.m., (11th et ./12). Status from builde…
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
106 m²
€ 111,439
3 bedroom apartment with optimal? of 106 sq.m. Three separate bedrooms and kitchen studio wi…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 37,745
Apartment in a new rented house. Apartment with the right layout, large spacious kitchen 18 …
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 82,680
Elite residential complex "Green Cape." The apartment is 2-level, for finishing, 2 bathrooms…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
€ 45,834
43 Pearls. Euro repair, built-in kitchen, appliances, furniture. Side view of the sea
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
€ 65,605
Orange, East Side, SEA VIEW, to which 15 minutes walk! Sold with FURNITURE AND HOUSEHOLD APP…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 51,675
LCD Orion. Sk Budova. The house has been handed over!! Euroremont (author's design), the apa…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 85,377
44 Pearl! Fresh author repair, beautiful sea view!
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
72 m²
€ 76,390
LCD Milos, loose layout. Sea view!
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 65,605
Stylish 1st apartment with high-quality repairs, equipped with furniture and equipment in?? …
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
€ 60,662
railway 36 Pearl in Arcadia. Apartment studio-transformer. The large terrace offers a beauti…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
€ 35,948
LCD "Fourth Pearl," in the house full autonomy, MPO, built-in kitchen, air conditioning. Clo…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 38,644
Modern apartment in Pearl quarter with renovations. Located on the 16th floor. Area - 42 squ…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
€ 60,662
railway 36 Pearl in Arcadia. Apartment studio-transformer. The large terrace offers a beauti…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
48 m²
€ 49,878
Euro repair, built-in kitchen, appliances, furniture. Sea view
4 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
141 m²
€ 148,286
Apartment with large area, semicircular, very bright, 4x room in LCD Grand Park (3x side vie…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
€ 46,732
15 Pearl. The apartment is bright and cozy with quality repair made of expensive materials, …
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 79,086
ZHK Gagarinsky. Three-bedroom apartment and kitchen with beautiful renovations. Every room h…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
€ 35,049
beautiful apartment in a good new house, magnificent views of the sea and the district, prot…
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
93 m²
€ 76,839
Apartment in the LCD "Green Cape." The total area is 92.8 sq.m. Free planning. The house is …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
20
Properties features in Odesa, Ukraine
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map