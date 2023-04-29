Ukraine
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Pool Residential properties for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Odesa
15534
Tairove Settlement Council
368
Lymanka
51
Velykodolynske
13
Velykodolynske Settlement Council
13
Nerubayska silska rada
11
Chornomorsk
8
Nova Dolyna Rural Council
8
Dalnyc Rural Council
7
Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council
7
Molodizhne Rural Council
7
Maiaky Rural Council
3
Zatoka
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
340 m²
€ 404,415
The house is built of German gas concrete YTONG wall thickness 400mm. The facade is faced wi…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 98,857
Residential complex Grinvud. Bedroom, comfortable kitchen-studio, bathroom combined, dressin…
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
€ 134,805
Clear Polyana-2, successful correct layout, windows to the south and to the east (sea side).…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 179,740
Modern spacious house - 2 floors (1et-kitchen, guest, bedroom, bathroom, hall 2et-two bedroo…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
460 m²
€ 763,895
New house 460 mq. Built of red brick, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, operating fireplace, barbecue…
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 242,649
Beautiful, solid house on a magnificent plot of 10 acres - spruce, pine trees, ornamental pl…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
290 m²
€ 251,636
New house, common - 292 m.kv., 2 floors, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large terrace overlooking …
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
1 103 m²
€ 1,078,440
The house for finishing with (direct!) sea view - "captain bridge," on 15 hundred in the rec…
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
270 m²
€ 584,155
Cottage on the territory of the yacht club. Major repairs were made, swimming pool with sea …
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
184 m²
€ 215,688
Sauvignon-2. A new house built in for finished interior decoration. Excellent construction q…
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
585 m²
€ 718,960
Spacious house in three levels in a cozy place, designed according to sketches of two famous…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
620 m²
€ 1,258,180
13, 5 hundred of land, landscape design, guard house, 2 pools, base - billiard, hockey, game…
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 1,527,790
Closed cooperative, 24-hour security. Marble columns, travertine, author's design, billiard …
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 377,454
Beachfront house, 1st line, its access to the sea, boat garage, sauna, swimming pool
9 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
9 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 134,805
On the site there are two houses 400kv meters and 100 sq meters. There are all communication…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
348 m²
€ 539,220
The house is located on 10 hundred of land with the addition of a guest house. There are: 2 …
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 539,220
SFOR 2010, GA 2007 comfortable spacious house in Sauvignon-2, stylish interior, interesting …
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 1,078,440
A chic modern mansion in a cosy neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 5 dressing rooms, 3 bathrooms, swi…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 197,714
Small, modern house in a beautiful place, properly planned: studio-kitchen + 3 bedrooms. Fir…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
476 m²
€ 539,220
House of modern construction made of expensive materials. On the 1st floor hall with firepla…
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
502 m²
€ 242,649
The state-of-the-art house near the sea among the modern elite building, exclusive author's …
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 134,805
Park area, burned house with developed infrastructure, security, swimming pool. UNION OF RIG…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
€ 78,996
One bedroom apartment in the LCD "Crown of Arcadia" . Small apartment in a wonderful area of…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
95 m²
€ 152,779
Stylish, modern apartment in LCD "White Sail." 2 bedrooms and kitchen-dining room. Expensive…
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 89,870
Great yard. Low-apartment house. Pure front on the code. Built-in Italian cuisine, German ap…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 1,168,310
House in KHAYTEK style, 15 hundred. On the 1st floor: kitchen-studio, living room, bathroom,…
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
295 m²
€ 256,130
House of new construction 2015. Expensive, quality repair, 3 bathrooms, swimming pool, bath,…
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 179,740
Stylish youth home. 300 sq.m. free layout, in fact 345 m, 4 level, 3 floors. In the basement…
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
247 m²
€ 206,701
Quiet, cozy place. Good housekeeping house, good entrance, 2 garages, swimming pool, phytode…
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
560 m²
€ 718,960
Beautiful stylish house, large rooms, expensive renovation, "filling," well-maintained area,…
