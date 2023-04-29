Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

Odesa
1949
Tairove Settlement Council
198
Nerubayska silska rada
10
Velykodolynske
10
Velykodolynske Settlement Council
10
Dalnyc Rural Council
7
Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council
7
Chornomorsk
6
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
35 properties total found
2 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 22,468
Two-room country house at 133 berths with a place for the car Plot - 0.5 acres. Total area 6…
2 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 107,844
Cottage in the railway "Club Marin" 95 m common, 2 floors, 2 rooms and kitchen-studio, 2 s/c…
House in Odessa, Ukraine
House
Odessa, Ukraine
140 m²
€ 98,857
In a beautiful area, between the sea and the park there is a residential complex "Club Marin…
House in Odessa, Ukraine
House
Odessa, Ukraine
150 m²
€ 130,312
SECTION OF REGULAR SHAPE. CLOSED PROTECTED AREA. STEP ACCESS TO THE SEA
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 151,880
Lovely cottage in a great place. Two-storey house with modern repair, all communications, pa…
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 584,155
Cottage on the territory of the yacht club. Major repairs were made, swimming pool with sea …
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 283 m²
€ 85,377
House on the 1st line from the sea. Put into operation, condition - for finishing. Level 3, …
3 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 359,480
Plot for construction (on docks) 15 hundred. in fact 20 hundred. Rectangular equal and. Sea …
House in Odessa, Ukraine
House
Odessa, Ukraine
850 m²
€ 6,290,900
Finishing is not like everyone, all stone and construction and finishing from Italy, Spain. …
7 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 580 m²
€ 449,350
Sauvignon-1, chic mansion, several panoramic terraces, direct sea view, 5 spacious bedrooms,…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 297 m²
€ 197,714
Modern house of new construction, 3 bedrooms, living room, kitchen-dining room, garage, outd…
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 269,610
Resort area, good entrance, comfortable house, perfectly planted on the site. 5 rooms, terra…
7 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 718,960
House of environmentally friendly materials. The finish is granite and travertin. The roof i…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 165 m²
€ 494,285
European repair, built-in kitchen, equipment, furniture. Tarassa for barbea. Sea view
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 152,779
The most prestigious area of the city, nearby new houses, to the sea and beach in Arcadia 20…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 26,961
TWO HOUSES ON THE SITE. EACH HOUSE HAS TWO ROOMS. GARAGE. OUTBUILDINGS. THE ASPHALTED ENTRAN…
9 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
9 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
24 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 449,350
House-hotel, sea view, all conditions in each room - shower booths, washbasin and with\u, ki…
House in Odessa, Ukraine
House
Odessa, Ukraine
280 m²
€ 386,441
House (+ guest house) on the 12th station of the Great Fountain, the first line from the sea…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 800 m²
€ 3,145,450
New house Savtor design on 12 hundred, total 800 sq.m., 4 bedrooms, hall with fireplace, kit…
4 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 269,610
House on the sea with capital and quality repair, Well-maintained plot, gazebo, barbecue. Be…
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 502 m²
€ 242,649
The state-of-the-art house near the sea among the modern elite building, exclusive author's …
3 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 232 m²
€ 314,545
elite modern townhouse in the most prestigious area on the coast of Odessa! Direct panoramic…
2 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 233,662
3-storey house-dacha in yacht club. 1st floor: kitchen-studio, bathroom. 2nd floor: bedroom …
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 314,545
3 floors, 5 rooms, kitchen-studio 27 m. Good entrance. The second house from Fontana Road, f…
3 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 49,429
Chic sea view, landscape design, all amenities in the house, gas on the fence, built-in furniture
6 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 134,805
The house has been repaired, 2 bathrooms. Sea view and liman
5 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 94,364
FIRST HOME OF THE SEA ! BEAUTY TYPE ON THE SEA !
6 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 94,364
SEA SIDE! HOUSE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION! FROM THE WINDOWS BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW!!!
3 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 215,688
House in the area of Dachi Kovalevsky. Two floors: 1 floor: garage, kitchen-dining room, ent…
2 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 71,896
Cooperative MAYAK-3, Closed, protected cooperative., Incomplete structure on 5 acres by the …

Properties features in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir