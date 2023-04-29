Ukraine
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Houses
Houses for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Odesa
1949
Tairove Settlement Council
198
Nerubayska silska rada
10
Velykodolynske
10
Velykodolynske Settlement Council
10
Dalnyc Rural Council
7
Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council
7
Chornomorsk
6
Lymanka
6
Molodizhne Rural Council
6
Maiaky Rural Council
3
Nova Dolyna Rural Council
2
Zatoka
1
House
2 359 properties total found
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 161,766
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
240 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 242,649
3 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 26,062
4 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
198 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 94,364
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 127,615
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
305 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 179,740
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
35 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 31,455
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
127 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 115,034
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
240 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 107,844
5 room house
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
153 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 26,062
2 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
88 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 112,338
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
280 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 358,581
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 35,948
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
158 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 296,571
House
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 16,177
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 178,841
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 33,701
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 166,260
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 310,052
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 143,792
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 314,545
House
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 17,525
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 23,366
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 29,657
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 35,049
House
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 17,525
House
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 11,683
6 room house
Velykyi Dalnyk, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 74,592
4 room house
Tairove, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
218 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 44,935
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 62,010
