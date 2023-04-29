Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

8 properties total found
Cottage in Lisky, Ukraine
Cottage
Lisky, Ukraine
450 m²
€ 494,285
Двухэтажный дом общей площадью 450 м2 на территории 12 сот. Первая линия у моря. Состо…
Cottage 5 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Cottage 5 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 530 m² Number of floors 3
€ 763,895
Total area is 530 sq m. Situated on a plot 14.8 acres.(State act). In the basement are loc…
Cottage in Odesa, Ukraine
Cottage
Odesa, Ukraine
196 m² Number of floors 2
€ 107,844
The house at 16 Stations of the Great Fountain is available for sale. Level 3, 196 sq m. Tot…
Cottage 4 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Cottage 4 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 539,220
3-level house with a total area of ​​330 sq.m. for sale. On the 1st floor .-- a spacious hal…
Cottage 4 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Cottage 4 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 121,325
A new cottage for sale. The total area is 125 sq.m. 3 level. Garage. 7st. Velikiy Fontan. Al…
Cottage in Odesa, Ukraine
Cottage
Odesa, Ukraine
347 m²
€ 808,830
The cottage in the 347.7 sq m cottage village of Oasis is offered for sale. 7.2 acres. Close…
3 room cottage in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
3 room cottage
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 56,618
"Light Sauvignon" is a ready-made homeownership with a full package of permits. With a state…
3 room cottage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room cottage
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 139,299
Repair. Plot 2.5 acres. 2 floors: 1st floor - studio 42 m, cabinet 12 m, s/y, hallway. 2nd f…

