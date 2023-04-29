Ukraine
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Odesa
13585
Tairove Settlement Council
170
Lymanka
45
Nova Dolyna Rural Council
6
Velykodolynske
3
Velykodolynske Settlement Council
3
Chornomorsk
2
Molodizhne Rural Council
1
Nerubayska silska rada
1
Show more
Show less
Apartment
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 98,857
Residential complex Grinvud. Bedroom, comfortable kitchen-studio, bathroom combined, dressin…
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
€ 134,805
Clear Polyana-2, successful correct layout, windows to the south and to the east (sea side).…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 134,805
Park area, burned house with developed infrastructure, security, swimming pool. UNION OF RIG…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
€ 78,996
One bedroom apartment in the LCD "Crown of Arcadia" . Small apartment in a wonderful area of…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
95 m²
€ 152,779
Stylish, modern apartment in LCD "White Sail." 2 bedrooms and kitchen-dining room. Expensive…
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 89,870
Great yard. Low-apartment house. Pure front on the code. Built-in Italian cuisine, German ap…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
84 m²
€ 197,265
French Boulevard, Closed Area, Resort Area. Elite development is a club house. Red brick, 2 …
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
€ 53,922
A house in which the price corresponds to the quality. All exclusive - amount of land, lands…
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
106 m²
€ 139,299
Species apartment, high quality construction, finishing and engineering. Aluminium windows, …
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
132 m²
€ 118,628
LCD "Novaya Arkadia" is a closed, protected area, developed infrastructure (all nearby trans…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
€ 44,935
The apartment is spacious, bright, cozy, in every room and on the kitchen loggia, On the flo…
