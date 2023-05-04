Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odeskiy rayon
  5. Nova Dolyna Rural Council
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Nova Dolyna Rural Council, Ukraine

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
4 room house
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 81,309
4 room house in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
4 room house
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 43,365

Properties features in Nova Dolyna Rural Council, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir