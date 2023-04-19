Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Podilsk Raion
  5. Maiaky Rural Council

Residential properties for sale in Maiaky Rural Council, Ukraine

3 properties total found
3 room housein Maiaky, Ukraine
3 room house
Maiaky, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 85,129
15041 Selling 2-storey house from a log house to Water City in s. Light…
3 room housein Maiaky, Ukraine
3 room house
Maiaky, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 50,345
9404 I offer a house, 2 floors, a total of 90 m, 3 rooms, a fireplace r…
4 room housein Maiaky, Ukraine
4 room house
Maiaky, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 70 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 59,498
9406. I offer for sale 2 houses on a plot of 23 acres in Mayak, stone h…

