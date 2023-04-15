Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lymanka, Ukraine

6 properties total found
6 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 650 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 585,401
3 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 166,614
15372 I will sell a 2-storey house with a repair in Sauvignon on a plot…
4 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 113 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 108,074
9 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
9 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
12 Number of rooms 420 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 189,130
№ 2911. . . Selling 2 - x floor house in Chervon Khutor on ul. Orekhova…
3 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 58,540
№ 1182. . . We offer for sale 2 - x floor house in Limanka on ul. Sado…
3 room housein Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 82 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 67,546
№ 1175. . .Selling 2 - x floor cottage in s. Limanka on the street. Con…
