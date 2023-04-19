Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Mykolaiv Oblast
  4. Mykolaiv Raion
  5. Koblivska silska teritorialna gromada

Residential properties for sale in Koblivska silska teritorialna gromada, Ukraine

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 36 m² Number of floors 24
€ 58,314
с видом на море "32 Жемчужина" 36 кв.м. общей площади на 22-м этаже нового 24-х этажного дом…
5 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 150 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 61,958
9914. . . We offer for sale 2 - x floor house on Lentoselka. The total …
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 75,626
Bright, double-sided two spacious bedrooms, Kitchen combined with living room. Separate bath…
9 room housein Odesa, Ukraine
9 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
10 Number of rooms 160 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 91,115
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 82,004
4 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 38,268
№ 6770 Selling 4 - a room apartment on Tolbukhin. Good living condition…
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 328,015
7318. . . I will sell an elegant apartment in the center. Tourism in th…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 18,223
1-room apartment on Moldavanka, st. Tsvetaeva! Ceiling height 2.90m. Unilateral Apartment. T…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 87,471
LCD Gulf Stream is an elite new building, a rented house, with its own closed, guarded court…
2 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 29,157
HALF OF THE HOUSE IS FOR SALE. WITH REPAIR, FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT. GOOD LOCATION. NEAR THE…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 31,890
The apartment is in good condition, the loggias are glazed, MPO, Good area, all public utili…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 106,605
One bedroom apartment in LCD Pearl 2, floor 10. There is a gorgeous view of the sea, fresh a…

