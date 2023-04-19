Ukraine
Realting.com
Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Mykolaiv Raion
Koblivska silska teritorialna gromada
Residential properties for sale in Koblivska silska teritorialna gromada, Ukraine
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
Number of floors 24
€ 58,314
с видом на море "32 Жемчужина" 36 кв.м. общей площади на 22-м этаже нового 24-х этажного дом…
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 61,958
9914. . . We offer for sale 2 - x floor house on Lentoselka. The total …
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
82 m²
€ 75,626
Bright, double-sided two spacious bedrooms, Kitchen combined with living room. Separate bath…
9 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
10 Number of rooms
160 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 91,115
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
4/12 Floor
€ 82,004
4 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 38,268
№ 6770 Selling 4 - a room apartment on Tolbukhin. Good living condition…
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 328,015
7318. . . I will sell an elegant apartment in the center. Tourism in th…
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
€ 18,223
1-room apartment on Moldavanka, st. Tsvetaeva! Ceiling height 2.90m. Unilateral Apartment. T…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 87,471
LCD Gulf Stream is an elite new building, a rented house, with its own closed, guarded court…
2 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 29,157
HALF OF THE HOUSE IS FOR SALE. WITH REPAIR, FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT. GOOD LOCATION. NEAR THE…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
€ 31,890
The apartment is in good condition, the loggias are glazed, MPO, Good area, all public utili…
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 106,605
One bedroom apartment in LCD Pearl 2, floor 10. There is a gorgeous view of the sea, fresh a…
