Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Izmail Raion
  5. Izmail Urban Hromada

Residential properties for sale in Izmail Urban Hromada, Ukraine

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 54,785
10720. . . For sale 2 - room apartment in LCD "Sunny". The total area o…
3 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 45,654
№ 6857. . . Selling 3 - x room apartment on the street. Transport. The …
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 57 m²
€ 50,494
A new small apartment building in the resort area. The house is leased. All apartments with …
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 9,131
Euroremont, come and live! MPO. Built-in cabinet, kitchen/refrigerator partition, very conve…
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 28 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 20,551
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 93 m²
€ 59,351
2 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 20/24 Floor
€ 52,747
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 132,398
Residential complex Stozhara. Brick house. Tripartite Apartment. Modern overhaul. Comfortabl…
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 61 m² 12/21 Floor
€ 77,613
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 16,436
Apartment in good condition, MPO, built-in kitchen, modern cladding
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 132 m²
€ 120,528
LCD "Novaya Arkadia" is a closed, protected area, developed infrastructure (all nearby trans…
1 room apartmentin Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 22,827
9453. . . For sale 1 - bedroom apartment in the Manila district. The to…

Properties features in Izmail Urban Hromada, Ukraine

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir