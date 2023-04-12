Pool Houses for sale in Ukraine

Show property on map Show properties list
6 room housein Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
6 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 503,831
2 houses on the plot - the main 300 sq.m. and the guest 150sq.m. 2019 built. Functional layo…
3 room housein Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 24,734
House after major repairs, pool, fireplace room 24 m
4 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 412,226
The house is built of German gas concrete YTONG wall thickness 400mm. The facade is faced wi…
4 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 183,211
Modern spacious house - 2 floors (1et-kitchen, guest, bedroom, bathroom, hall 2et-two bedroo…
4 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 778,648
New house 460 mq. Built of red brick, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, operating fireplace, barbecue…
7 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 247,335
Beautiful, solid house on a magnificent plot of 10 acres - spruce, pine trees, ornamental pl…
4 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 290 m²
€ 256,496
New house, common - 292 m.kv., 2 floors, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large terrace overlooking …
7 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 1 103 m²
€ 1,099,268
The house for finishing with (direct!) sea view - "captain bridge," on 15 hundred in the rec…
5 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 595,437
Cottage on the territory of the yacht club. Major repairs were made, swimming pool with sea …
5 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 184 m²
€ 219,854
Sauvignon-2. A new house built in for finished interior decoration. Excellent construction q…
5 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 585 m²
€ 732,846
Spacious house in three levels in a cozy place, designed according to sketches of two famous…
4 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 620 m²
€ 1,282,480
13, 5 hundred of land, landscape design, guard house, 2 pools, base - billiard, hockey, game…
5 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,557,297
Closed cooperative, 24-hour security. Marble columns, travertine, author's design, billiard …
7 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 384,744
Beachfront house, 1st line, its access to the sea, boat garage, sauna, swimming pool
9 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
9 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
9 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 137,409
On the site there are two houses 400kv meters and 100 sq meters. There are all communication…
4 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 348 m²
€ 549,634
The house is located on 10 hundred of land with the addition of a guest house. There are: 2 …
6 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 549,634
SFOR 2010, GA 2007 comfortable spacious house in Sauvignon-2, stylish interior, interesting …
6 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 1,099,268
A chic modern mansion in a cosy neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 5 dressing rooms, 3 bathrooms, swi…
4 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 201,533
Small, modern house in a beautiful place, properly planned: studio-kitchen + 3 bedrooms. Fir…
4 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 476 m²
€ 549,634
House of modern construction made of expensive materials. On the 1st floor hall with firepla…
5 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 502 m²
€ 247,335
The state-of-the-art house near the sea among the modern elite building, exclusive author's …
4 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,190,874
House in KHAYTEK style, 15 hundred. On the 1st floor: kitchen-studio, living room, bathroom,…
5 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 295 m²
€ 261,076
House of new construction 2015. Expensive, quality repair, 3 bathrooms, swimming pool, bath,…
6 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 183,211
Stylish youth home. 300 sq.m. free layout, in fact 345 m, 4 level, 3 floors. In the basement…
5 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 247 m²
€ 210,693
Quiet, cozy place. Good housekeeping house, good entrance, 2 garages, swimming pool, phytode…
5 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 560 m²
€ 732,846
Beautiful stylish house, large rooms, expensive renovation, "filling," well-maintained area,…
5 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 732,846
Stylish expensive house with sea view from all rooms. Expensive materials, equipment. Sauna,…
6 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 2,290,143
Magnificent house. Large, beautiful plot, separate guesthouse (200 m), swimming pool, sauna.…
5 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,557,297
Extra class house: land plenty, phytodisign, pool-SPA, elevator France, finish exclusive til…
9 room housein Odessa, Ukraine
9 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
9 Number of rooms 695 m²
€ 1,832,114
Magnificent territory, beautiful landscape. The house is actually in the square of Shklyaruk…

