Seaview Houses for Sale in Ukraine

37 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 137,409
Resort, sea view. A quiet house with a piece of land, next to the gate to the beach
6 room house
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 137,409
Two houses on one beautiful and well-maintained plot - 8.7 hundred, with major repairs, from…
2 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 22,901
Two-room country house at 133 berths with a place for the car Plot - 0.5 acres. Total area 6…
2 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
95 m²
€ 109,927
Cottage in the railway "Club Marin" 95 m common, 2 floors, 2 rooms and kitchen-studio, 2 s/c…
House
Odessa, Ukraine
140 m²
€ 100,766
In a beautiful area, between the sea and the park there is a residential complex "Club Marin…
House
Odessa, Ukraine
150 m²
€ 132,828
SECTION OF REGULAR SHAPE. CLOSED PROTECTED AREA. STEP ACCESS TO THE SEA
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 154,814
Lovely cottage in a great place. Two-storey house with modern repair, all communications, pa…
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
270 m²
€ 595,437
Cottage on the territory of the yacht club. Major repairs were made, swimming pool with sea …
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
283 m²
€ 87,025
House on the 1st line from the sea. Put into operation, condition - for finishing. Level 3, …
3 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 366,423
Plot for construction (on docks) 15 hundred. in fact 20 hundred. Rectangular equal and. Sea …
House
Odessa, Ukraine
850 m²
€ 6,412,399
Finishing is not like everyone, all stone and construction and finishing from Italy, Spain. …
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
580 m²
€ 458,029
Sauvignon-1, chic mansion, several panoramic terraces, direct sea view, 5 spacious bedrooms,…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
297 m²
€ 201,533
Modern house of new construction, 3 bedrooms, living room, kitchen-dining room, garage, outd…
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
380 m²
€ 274,817
Resort area, good entrance, comfortable house, perfectly planted on the site. 5 rooms, terra…
7 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
750 m²
€ 732,846
House of environmentally friendly materials. The finish is granite and travertin. The roof i…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
€ 503,831
European repair, built-in kitchen, equipment, furniture. Tarassa for barbea. Sea view
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 155,730
The most prestigious area of the city, nearby new houses, to the sea and beach in Arcadia 20…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
44 m²
€ 27,482
TWO HOUSES ON THE SITE. EACH HOUSE HAS TWO ROOMS. GARAGE. OUTBUILDINGS. THE ASPHALTED ENTRAN…
9 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
24 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 458,029
House-hotel, sea view, all conditions in each room - shower booths, washbasin and with\u, ki…
House
Odessa, Ukraine
280 m²
€ 393,905
House (+ guest house) on the 12th station of the Great Fountain, the first line from the sea…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
800 m²
€ 3,206,200
New house Savtor design on 12 hundred, total 800 sq.m., 4 bedrooms, hall with fireplace, kit…
4 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
190 m²
€ 274,817
House on the sea with capital and quality repair, Well-maintained plot, gazebo, barbecue. Be…
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
502 m²
€ 247,335
The state-of-the-art house near the sea among the modern elite building, exclusive author's …
3 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
232 m²
€ 320,620
elite modern townhouse in the most prestigious area on the coast of Odessa! Direct panoramic…
2 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
142 m²
€ 238,175
3-storey house-dacha in yacht club. 1st floor: kitchen-studio, bathroom. 2nd floor: bedroom …
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 320,620
3 floors, 5 rooms, kitchen-studio 27 m. Good entrance. The second house from Fontana Road, f…
3 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 50,383
Chic sea view, landscape design, all amenities in the house, gas on the fence, built-in furniture
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 137,409
The house has been repaired, 2 bathrooms. Sea view and liman
5 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 96,186
FIRST HOME OF THE SEA ! BEAUTY TYPE ON THE SEA !
6 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 96,186
SEA SIDE! HOUSE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION! FROM THE WINDOWS BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEW!!!
