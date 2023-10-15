Real estate in Holosiivskyi district: comfortable flats in the south-west of Kiev

Holosiivskyi district is the largest and most densely populated district in Kyiv. It covers the southern and western part of Ukraine’s capital. More than 200 thousand people live there. The district is well known for its developed infrastructure, advanced transport interchange and large number of new buildings.

Why is it worth buying property in Holosiivsky district

Holosiivsky district is considered one of the most convenient and attractive for permanent living in Kiev. It is distinguished by good ecology due to the presence of the natural park «„Holosiivsky“» on its territory. This is a giant forest park that saves the citizens of Kiev in the heat. Here you can spend your time among trees, plants and picturesque ponds on any day.

Buying residential property in Holosiivskyi district of Kiev also opens up a number of other advantageous prospects:

Making money on accommodation. Real estate in the area is in high demand, especially for students studying at nearby universities.

Good job opportunities close to home. There are a lot of businesses, shopping malls and other facilities that are always in need of workers in this area.

Good location. You can get to any part of the city quickly, both by private and public transport.

What property is for sale

You can find apartments in new buildings in Holosiivske as well as good options on the secondary market. Buyers are more often inclined towards the first variant. Flats in new residential complexes in Holosiivskyi district from developers have improved layouts and a higher quality of construction compared to older housing. Prices range from 1500 to 3000 euros per square metre. The owners ask 10-20% less for the secondary properties.

Buying one- or two-bedroom flats in a new building in Holosiivskyi district could be either fully ready for occupancy, or in the stage of building the house. In the second case, the cost is usually 20-30% lower, but after the building is commissioned, the price per square metre is pulled up to market levels. This allows many investors to resell their units profitably.

Buying a sqm in Holosiivske District allows one to live in the most ecologically friendly and quiet part of Kiev. One can find a flat here at affordable prices on the REALTING platform.