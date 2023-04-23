Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hersonska miska rada, Ukraine

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room house in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 12,617
House in residential condition, there is summer kitchen, sea in walking distance
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 54,071
The handed-over new system. The apartment is double-sided, bright, spacious, MPO, metering devices
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/24 Floor
€ 69,391
10676. . . We offer for sale 1 - a room apartment in the new LCD "4 Sea…
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 117 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 54,071
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 35,146
8495. . . I offer for sale 2 - x room apartment on the street. Lustdorf…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 94,624
LCD Orange, 2 bedroom apartment, with furniture and appliances, 2 bathrooms, shower and bath…
1 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 23,341
One-bedroom apartment with fresh overhaul, no one lived in the apartment, the room is lined …
5 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 170 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 72,095
11616 Selling a house of 170 sq.m. with a plot of 8 acres on the Fontan…
5 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
5 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 186 m²
€ 315,415
Apartment with the longest balcony. All rooms are separate. High ceilings. Apartment with re…
2 room apartment in Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 108,142
Residential complex Mikonos. Apartment with panoramic sea views. 100 m to Seagull Beach. Cor…
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 85 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 126,166
7387 Selling 2 - x room apartment on Fontana. The total area of 85 sq.m…
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 175 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 130,672
14592 I will sell a 2-storey house with a repair on a plot of 3 acres. …

